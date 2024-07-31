GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh government has handed over land for construction of rail zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Naidu tells CPI leaders

Union government urged to operationalise the South Coast Railway zone at the earliest, the Chief Minister informs the party delegation

Published - July 31, 2024 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has handed over the land for construction of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam, and the Centre was asked to operationalise the zone at the earliest, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told a delegation of the CPI leaders.

A CPI delegation led by its national secretary K. Narayana, national council member A. Vanaja, State secretary K. Ramakrishna, State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, party leaders Muppalla Nageswara Rao, J. Wilson and G. Obulesu met Mr. Naidu at Amaravati on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy, who was also convener of the Visakha Railway Zone Sadhana Samithi, before S Co R, was declared nearly five-and-a-half years ago, asked the Chief Minister about the delay in handing over of the land to the railways.

Mr. Naidu has said that the land was already handed over and the Centre was asked to start the construction work on the zone without any delay, Mr. Murthy told this reporter on the phone.

The delegation also impressed upon the Chief Minister on the need to exert pressure on the Centre for continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector or merging it in SAIL, early completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Naidu had responded positively on these issues, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.