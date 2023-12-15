Andhra Pradesh government failed to help Cyclone Michaung-affected farmers, alleges Lokesh

December 15, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that the State government failed to help the farmers who were affected by the recent Cyclone Michaung. He also alleged that the government has not extended any kind of financial support to them still date.

On the 223rd day of the ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra, Mr Lokesh walked over 14 km and visited G. Dharmavaram, Venkatapuram. Pudi, Chippada, Veduruwada, Atchutapuram and Kondakarla in Yelamanchali Assembly constituency.

In Venkatpuram village, he interacted with some farmers who faced losses due to the recent cyclone. The farmers informed him that they had not received any support from the government yet.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the State Government has completely neglected the farmers and its inefficiency has pushed the farming sector into deep crisis. He promised to extend all possible assistance like compensation for crop loss to the farming community, including tenant farmers, once the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance comes to power in the forthcoming elections.

When locals from G. Dharmavaram complained about lack of basic amenities in the village, Mr Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally destroyed the local bodies. The government has diverted ₹9,000 crore released by the 14th and 15th Finance Commission for the panchayats, he alleged.

SEZ displaced villagers from Pudi and Chippada interacted with Mr. Lokesh and spoke about their issues. He alleged that the government was apathetic towards the problems of the displaced villagers. He also assured payment of compensation and allotment of lands as promised after TDP-JSP government comes to power.

He also interacted with members of fishermen community at Pudimadaka and asked about their problems. He said that it was the TDP government which has spent nearly ₹800 crore for the welfare of the fishermen community by arranging a corporation. He said that the government has also stopped giving subsidy to the farmers on boats, nets and other goods.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the State Government has failed to develop ‘Kondakarla Ava’ which has the potential to be one of the tourist hotspots in the district.

Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam is scheduled to enter Anakapalli Assembly constituency on Saturday.