Andhra Pradesh government failed in controlling drug menace, alleges former BJP MLA

March 23, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has alleged that the State Government completely failed in controlling ganja and drug menace. He has strongly condemned the allegations levelled by the YSRCP leaders that the BJP leaders are involved in the case.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Saturday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that seizure of narcotics drugs in such a very huge quantity in Visakhapatnam is a worrying sign and demanded that the CBI speedily probe the case to reveal those behind the smuggling. He alleged that wherever ganja is caught in the country, Andhra Pradesh becomes the source. Alleging that the ganja smuggling has been increasing since the year 2019, after YSRCP government taking over, he said that even teenagers and Class X students are consuming ganja in the city.

“In Andhra Pradesh, you may not get sand, but ganja is available everywhere. Such free availability of drugs has also led to increase in crime rate,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that the next government should focus on putting all efforts to curb availability of drugs in the State. He alleged that the YSRCP is trying to put the blame on the Opposition party leaders, but soon facts will come out.

Meanwhile, TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament general secretary Polamarasetty Srinivas said that the State has become a hub for ganja and drugs. He alleged that the free availability of drugs was ruining the future of the youth. He said that if there is no involvement of the YSRCP leaders, why did the local government officials try to intervene in the CBI proceedings.

CPI(M) leaders from Visakhapatnam also demanded a probe into the incident and ascertain the role of Sandhya Aqua Exports limited. The probe should also ascertain whether such trade had occurred earlier, they demanded.

