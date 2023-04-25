Andhra Pradesh government constructing health centres to provide better medicare to people, says Health Minister

April 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District in-charge Minister and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said that the State government is constructing health centres in rural and urban areas with the objective of providing better medical care facilities to the people.

The Health Minister participated in a series of programmes, and inaugurated the 10-bed Dr. YSR Urban Primary Health Centre, constructed at a cost of ₹101.50 lakh, at Nammidoddi in 77th Ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Ms. Rajini said that a total of 528 UPHCs in the State were being upgraded at a cost of ₹399 crore, and 10,332 PHCs were being built in the State on the initiative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The idea was to make available quality and free medical services to all through the health centres. She said that measures were being taken to establish one UPHC for every 30,000 population. The staff would also be trained in the latest techniques.

The Health Minister said that the 10-bed UPHC at Nammidoddi village was provided with modern medical facilities. It was equipped with over 170 varieties of drugs, OP services, facilities to conduct 63 different types of blood tests, women and child services and NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) screening facilities. The UPHC would also have facilities like Sanjeevani, Ayushman Bharat and Telemedicine. A total of seven staff members, including a Medical Officer, would be posted at the UPHC. She called upon the people living in the vicinity of the UPHC to make use of the facilities.

Awareness rally

Later, the Minister flagged off an awareness rally, organised on the occasion of World Malaria Day, at Nammidoddi.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy, GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma and DM&HO P. Jagadiswara Rao were among those who participated in the programme.

At a separate programme in the city, Ms. Rajini inaugurated a 200-bed dormitory, constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the KGH. She inspected the beds and amenities provided for the attendants of patients. She said that the facility was modernised with ₹30 lakh CSR Fund, provided by the District Collector, and an additional ₹20 lakh donated by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness). The facility would be maintained by ISKCON. A nominal charge of ₹50 would be collected for each bed and the attendant would be provided lunch and dinner.

Ms. Rajini said that HPCL has entered into an MoU with KGH for provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment at a cost of ₹2.66 crore, an MoU was also reached for provision of 10 modern ambulances at a cost of ₹2.5 crore.

Earlier, Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari planted saplings in the dormitory premises.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar, Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchi Raju and APMIDC EE Naidu were among those who participated in the programme.