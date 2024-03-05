Andhra Pradesh government committed to improving quality of education and skill training, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 05, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the initiatives launched by his government in the field of education and skill training will not only help the students match their counterparts elsewhere in the country but also give them an advantage to face the global competition.

The Chief Minister launched the ‘Cascading skills paradigm – Bhavita’ at a programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), here, on March 5 (Tuesday).

Addressing a large gathering of students undergoing training and those who have already completed their skills courses, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this was the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh that there was a convergence of industries and institutions such as ITIs and polytechnics. As many as 158 companies have come forward to train the students of more than 200 institutions to help them get placements.

Pointing out that quality of education and training play a vital role in securing jobs, the Chief Minister elaborated on the measures taken by the YSRCP government to provide skill training to students as part of the pilot project. “A total of 53,000 students have been given skill training and of them around 26,000 have secured jobs. The project will now be extended across the State,” he said.

English medium has already been introduced in government schools, and apart from CBSE, IB curriculum has also been introduced to enable students compete at the international level. The other initiatives include introduction of TOEFL as a subject from the third standard, bilingual textbooks and digital classrooms and supply of tabs.

The number of NBA-accredited polytechnics in the State, which was only one prior to 2019, has been increased to 32 in the last five years. Plans are afoot to set up a ‘Skill Development Hub’ in every Assembly constituency to provide skill training to students of ITIs, polytechnics and college dropouts. Skill Development Colleges will be set up in district headquarters and a Skill University at the State level, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The university will design skill courses and involve the industries in the training programmes. The objective is to ensure that the students, irrespective of their course of study, can get jobs on completion of their courses.

The representatives of various companies exchanged MoU documents with the institutions for providing skill training to their students.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Vidadala Rajini, Gudivada Amarnath, APSSDC MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training) Suresh Kumar were among those who participated in the programme.