August 29, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

State government pensioners and family pensioners who have not filed their eKYC have to do so by September 15.

D.D. Prasada Rao, president, State Government Pensioner’s Association, Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam district branch, said that around 900 pensioners were yet to file their eKYC. He called upon the pensioners to get it done before the due date, failing which the treasury officials would stop their pension with effect from October.