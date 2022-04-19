Andhra Pradesh: Gondu Seetaram appointed SCPCR member

April 19, 2022 21:56 IST

Gondu Seetaram of Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) has been appointed as member of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR). In this regard, Women and Child Welfare Department released orders on Tuesday. Expressing happiness on being appointed as APSCPCR member, Mr. Seetaram said that he would strive hard for the protection of the children and will take up the responsibility given by the government.