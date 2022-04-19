Andhra Pradesh: Gondu Seetaram appointed SCPCR member
Gondu Seetaram of Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) has been appointed as member of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR). In this regard, Women and Child Welfare Department released orders on Tuesday. Expressing happiness on being appointed as APSCPCR member, Mr. Seetaram said that he would strive hard for the protection of the children and will take up the responsibility given by the government.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.