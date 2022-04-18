Andhra Pradesh: girl slits throat of boy with whom she is engaged

April 18, 2022 21:34 IST

The condition of the victims is said to be critical, say police

A girl allegedly slit the throat of a man with whom she was engaged, near Saibaba Hill at Kommalapudi village under Ravikamatham Mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday evening.

The victim Ramu Naidu was admitted to a private hospital at Anakapalli and his condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, Ramu Naidu is a native of Paderu in Alluri Sitharamaraju district and is working in a private firm in Hyderabad.

Naidu’s parents had fixed his marriage with this girl from Kommalapudi village. They were also engaged at a ceremony held recently and the wedding is slated for April 28.

The girl, reportedly not keen to marry Ramu Naidu, invited him to her village on Monday.

She then took him to Saibaba Hill on the pretext of introducing him to her friends.

She reportedly asked Naidu to close his eyes for a surprise and when he did so, she slit his throat with a knife. The locals at the hill noticed the incident and they shifted the injured to a hospital.

The police have registered a case and took the accused into their custody for interrogation.