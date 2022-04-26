Andhra Pradesh: girl at V. Madugula filed a false case, say police

‘The incident narrated by her did not corroborate with the timings and CCTV footage’

According to an investigation conducted by the Anakapalli police, the alleged attack on S. Swathi (19) at V. Madugula, reportedly turned out to be a false case.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Anakapalli DSP B. Sunil said that the incident narrated by her did not corroborate with the timings and CCTV footage.

Swathi claimed that two persons on motorbike had approached her and slashed at her neck with a blade and she suffered injuries.

“But according to the CCTV footage both were not seen at the spot during the time the girl had stated. Moreover, CCTV footages also confirm that they were doing their business as usual at some other place,” said Mr. Sunil.

“Though the girl and her family members continue to stick to their version, we have asked them to come clean on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the police, the girl and her family members might have cooked up the story to compel a relative of their family to get married to her. “Both the accused named are his friends and probably they tried to implicate him by foisting a case,” said Mr. Sunil.

The relative, who had done well in life, reportedly refused to marry the girl, as she was much younger to him and was about to get married to another woman, said the DSP.