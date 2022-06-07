Andhra Pradesh: Ganta criticises YSRCP government for poor results in SSC

June 07, 2022 19:30 IST

‘Teachers are being assigned other tasks hardly giving them any time for teaching’

Former HRD Minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao took to Twitter to express his concern at the dismal pass percentage in the AP SSC -2022 examinations, the results of which were released on Monday.

Ridiculing the YSR Congress Party government, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the overall pass percentage in 10 th class at 67 and ‘100% fail’ in 71 schools, makes one wonder whether the State government had promised before the elections on creating an ‘illiterate State’.

The pass percentage in 2015 was 91.42, in 2016 it was 93.26%, in 2018 it was 94.38 and in 2019 it was 94.88. The sharp decline in the pass percentage this year is a reflection of the sorry state of affairs of education in the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged. He alleged that while the government was claiming to have changed the infrastructure facilities at schools under the ‘Nadu – Nedu’ programme, the career prospects of students were being neglected.

He attributed the dismal performance to the lack of proficient teachers in English language, only one teacher is being made to care of five classes and assigning them the task of uploading the photographs of washrooms and the midday meal programme, giving them hardly any time to teach the students.

He alleged that no DSC was conducted and no orientation classes were held for the teachers. He appealed to the Chief Minister to review the amended policies. He also offered to extend his cooperation as a former Education Minister for coming out with a better education policy.