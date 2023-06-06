HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: GAIL donates medical equipment to Govt. General Hospital in Rajahmundry

June 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) provided medical equipment like coloposcopes-2 units and Foetal Monitor CTG machines-8 units to Govt. General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram, to facilitate better medical services to pregnant women in the East Godavari district..

K.V.S. Rao, CGM (O&M), OIC, GAIL Rajamahendravaram, has handed over medical equipment to Head of the Department, Gynaecology section and Hospital Superintendent in the presence of Additional Director of Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in a ceremonial programme held on June 6 at Mother and Child Health (MCH) ward. The event was also attended by GAIL officers K.B, Narayana, GM (Operations), P.T. Rao, GM (O&M), Prabhakar Deevi, CM (HR) and B Balaji, Senior Manager (CSR), GAIL, Rajamahendravaram. In- charge Superintendent, Principal and resident medical officers of the hospital were present. They appreciated the CSR initiatives of GAIL and said the support will help hospital to provide better medical care to poor people.

