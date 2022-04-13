Andhra Pradesh: functioning of rail zone delayed due to unresponsive attitude of State govt., alleges GVL

‘ A suitable piece of land is not identified despite several requests’

The functioning of the South Coast Railway Zone, which was cleared by the Union Government a few years ago, is being delayed due to the unresponsive attitude of the State Government, claimed BJP’s Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the just concluded Parliament session has assured to step up the construction of the zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam, but the State Government has so far not identified a suitable piece of land, despite several requests.

GVMC had taken 53 acres of prime land from the Railways and in lieu it is supposed to give the Railways 150 to 200 acres, which would be an ideal piece of land for setting up of the zone. But so far there has been no positive response from the GVMC or the State Government, he said. “We demand that this aspect be sorted out on a war-footing,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

“For the setting up of a zone, there is a need for 150 to 200 acres of land and we have asked the District Collector to look into it on an urgent basis,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also criticised the State Government for not clearing the land for the setting up of the ESI hospital. “The Union Government has already sanctioned ₹350 crore for the hospital about three months ago, but the State Government is yet to hand over the clear title of the land, after eviction,” he said.

The same is the fate of the two sanctioned CGHS wellness centres in the district, he said.

The MP also criticised the GVMC for increasing the rent of the Skill Development Centre from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In the last few years, the Centre has trained and empowered over 15,000 youth. Keeping the nobleness of the project, the State Government should ask GVMC to reduce the rent or make it free. But instead of that, it is increasing the rents. The State Government should realise that SDC is not a commercial venture, he said.

Caste certificates

Mr. Narasimha also informed the media that a representation has been given to the District Collector to deal with the issue of giving caste certificates to Turpu Kapus from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. “The MROs, to issue the caste certificates, are demanding migration certificates, which is not correct. Moreover, the State Government has so far not sent any requests for including the castes in the BC lists. The State has 146 caste segregations and the Centre has 107. The State has not sent any request for inclusion of the 39 castes that are missing from the Centre’s list,” he said.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the State Government was neglecting all the water projects in north Andhra. He also pointed out that the PDS delivery through vehicles was a failure, as people have to wait for hours in the heat for the arrival of the vehicles, which at times also fail to turn up.

Former MLA and BJP state vice-president Vishnu Kumar Raju said in the Cabinet reshuffle, there was no place for a single person from the communities such as Brahmin, Kamma, Kshatriya or Vysya. This shows the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was indulging in vote bank politics.