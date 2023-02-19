Andhra Pradesh: frustrated TDP leaders making wild allegations against family members of Chief Minister, says YSRCP MLC Kalyani

February 19, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party MLC Varudhu Kalyani has alleged that the TDP leaders are dragging the names of the women of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’ s family into public, as they have no other achievements to claim during the Telugu Desam Party’s rule in the State.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Ms. Kalyani described the TDP national president N. Chandrababu’s programme ‘Idemi karma ra babu’ and national general secretary N. Lokesh’s rally ‘Yuva Galam’ as a ‘failure’. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has fulfilled 98% of its pre-polls promises, and the TDP leaders have no issue to take on the government, she said.

Referring to the book, allegedly brought out by the TDP, on the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy with a photo of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Y.S. Bharati, the MLC wondered as to what connection does Ms. Bharati have with the murder. Ms. Kalyani asked whether the court or the CBI tell the TDP anything on it.

She said that TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had died following the backstabbing by his son-in-law and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She said: “We can also bring out a book on NTR’s death with a photograph of N. Bhuvaneswari on the cover.”

The MLC recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Mr. Naidu had misused the Polavaram project like an ATM. She alleged that most of the schemes and projects like ‘Neeru – Chettu’, supply of eggs to welfare schools, skill development, AP Fibernet and Amaravati have turned out to be a scam.

She also alleged that Mr. Lokesh had got a crop destroyed in Srikalahasti to extend sympathy to the ‘fake victims’ and target the YSR Congress Party government. She recalled that the TDP government had removed its election manifesto from its website, soon after coming to power, as it had realised that there was no way of implementing the promises.

On the reported claims of Mr. Naidu that his government extending reservation to women, had contributed to their getting jobs in the IT sector, Ms. Kalyani wondered what was the connection between IT jobs and reservation. Andhra Pradesh had witnessed drought during his tenure, while there were copious rains and abundant water in the rivers during the three-and-a-half year rule of Mr. Jagan, she said. The TDP fared badly in the local body polls, and now the MLC elections would be no different, she said and added that fear of defeat was frustrating Mr. Naidu.