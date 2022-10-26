Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: four of a family injured after car overturns at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

Four members of a family, including two children, suffered severe injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned near Nakkalaputtu under Paderu police station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Wednesday.

According to Sub-Inspector of Paderu Police Station Lakshmana Rao, the accident occurred when the family was heading to Paderu from Visakhapatnam. Agency area in the ASR district has been witnessing fog since the last couple of days, with the drop in temperatures. As per the driver, due to thick fog, he had to apply sudden brakes after noticing something coming from the opposite direction, which led to the overturning of the vehicle, Mr. Lakshmana Rao said.

The four were shifted to hospital and were provided treatment. Paderu police have registered a case

Since the last few days, the minimum temperatures in Paderu and Chintapalli regions have been hovering around 15° Celsius, following thick fog.


