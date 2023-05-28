Andhra Pradesh: Four Juveniles among six held in bike theft cases in Anakapalli district

May 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The district police have taken four juveniles into their custody for their alleged involvement in a series of bike thefts in various areas, here on Sunday. The police have recovered as many as 11 bikes worth ₹8 lakh from them.

The police teams have also arrested two persons who acted as receivers in the case.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that the gang of four juveniles have been committing bike thefts since February this year. The juveniles have committed six offences in Narsipatnam town, two in Narsipatnam (Rural), one each in Makavarapalem and Kasimkota in Anakapalli district and another one in Pithapuram of Kakinada district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaints from victims, a special team was formed with Additional S.P (Crimes) P. Satyanarayana Rao, Additional SP Narsipatnam (i/c) K. Praveen Kumar and Narsipatnam (Town) CI N. Ganesh, who acting on a tip-off, caught the juveniles. The S.P said that the juveniles conduct recce on parked bikes in the morning and commit theft during the nights and their main motto was to earn easy money for their expenses.

After committing theft, the juveniles have been selling the bikes to R. Varahalababu of Makavarapalem and Ch. Ramu of Kakinada for meagre amounts to fulfil their desires.

Narsipatnam (Town) PS CI, N. Ganesh said that the juveniles were aged from 16 to 17 years and all were school dropouts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.