Andhra Pradesh: Four injured in bullock cart race at Munagapaka in Anakapalli district

January 16, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Four people were injured in the traditional bullock cart race held at Munagapaka in Anakapalli district on the occasion of Sankranti on Sunday.

Some of them fell from the cart while riding in the rink as part of the game, while others were injured while taming the bulls. All of them are said to be safe and no police case has been registered, as on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh: Munagapaka in Anakapalli district gears up to host bullock cart race on January 15

The Competition Committee Chairman Dadi Appala Naidu said that he visited the injured and enquired about their condition, and all of them were safe.

Sampath Vinayak won the first prize by covering the one kilometre circle rink in one minute and 43 seconds while Majji Rajesh won the second prize followed by Jai Darshin, Mr. Naidu added. A horse expo was also organised during the competitions, he said.

