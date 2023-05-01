Andhra Pradesh: four arrested, 840 kg of ganja seized in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

May 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PADERU

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested four persons while they were allegedly trying to transport 840 kg of ganja at Lakshmipuram area under Munchingputtu police station limits in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Monday.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore in some States, as per police.

The arrested were identified as P. Vijay, G. Mango, Vikas Darasingh Jadhav and Rajesh Mahathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per SEB Circle Inspector Santosh, the smugglers had procured the ganja from Odisha and brought it to Lakshmipuram panchayat in Munchingputtu mandal, for further transportation to some other place. Based on credible information, the teams conducted a raid and seized the ganja. The smugglers were planning to shift the ganja to Maharashtra via Pedabayulu, BB. Patnam and Visakhapatnam, he said.

The police have seized two cars from their possession.