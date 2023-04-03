Andhra Pradesh: Formulate monthly action plan to tackle narcotic drugs issue, Anakapalli District Collector tells officials

April 03, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

District Collector P. Ravi Subhash has asked the officials to formulate a monthly action plan to tackle narcotic drugs issue. He said that focus should be laid on transportation, production and sale of drugs. He conducted a meeting to discuss the action plan with Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami and officials from departments concerned here on Monday.

Mr. Ravi Subhash has asked the officials to conduct awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and other educational institutions on the consequences of using narcotic drugs. He said that every educational institution should display hoardings and flexis to create awareness about the drugs and also toll-free number 14500 to contact in case students come across such cases. Mandal-level committees should be appointed in the district, he said.

The Collector also sought involvement of NGOs in the fight against drugs. He has also asked the police to identify shops selling such drugs. Strict action should be taken against those who are found selling these drugs, especially to minors, he said.

Ms. Gowthami explained about the steps being taken by the district police to tackle narcotic drugs issue in the district. She said that all the ganja saplings in the district were already destroyed.

Joint Commissioner (Customs), Mohammed Ali, officials from the Health Department, RTC, revenue, DSPs and others were present.