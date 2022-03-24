Andhra Pradesh: Former TDP MLA lashes out at Union Minister’s statement

He lacks knowledge on the VSP issue, says Palla Srinivasa Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Thursday accused the State government of being complicit in the decision taken by the Centre to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself said that the State government was consulted on the issue of the privatisation of VSP,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also lashed out at Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh for his remarks that the inefficiency of workers was to blame for the losses being incurred by the plant. “The Minister lacks knowledge on the issue and is misinformed. His statements are irresponsible and baseless,” he said.

“The State government is apathetic towards the VSP issue and is not taking it up seriously in Parliament, which is why the Union Government is going ahead with it undeterred by the mass protests being held for the past one year against the privatisation of the plant,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“If the State Government is concerned about the fate of VSP, the Chief Minister should ask all his party MPs to resign or take up the issue in Parliament the way TDP MPs are doing,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also found fault with the Union Minister on the ‘R-card’ or job card issue.

“Mr. Ram Chandra Prasad said that around 5,000 ‘R-cards’ were issued at the time of land acquisition, and all the 5,000 persons were given jobs. But he should realise that the 5,000 jobs were given in the first phase,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

In total, over 17,000 R-cards were issued, out of which only 8,000 people were given jobs. Even after four decades of the plant’s establishment, the rest of the people are yet to get justice, the TDP leader said.