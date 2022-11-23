Andhra Pradesh: former MPTC member ‘ends’ life allegedly due to financial issues in Anakapalli district

November 23, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A former MPTC member allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence at G.Koduru village under Makavarapalem police station limits in Anakapalli district, allegedly due to financial issues on Tuesday. The incident came to light late on Tuesday night after police registered a case.

Sub-Inspector of Makavarapalem Police Station Ramakrishna Rao said that M Siva Satyanarayana (44) was running milk business in the village. He was reported having debts to the tune of around ₹60 lakh. He is suspected to have suffered mental depression due to the loans. As per the family members, around three months ago, he had attempted to end life by consuming poison. The body was shifted for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.