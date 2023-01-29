Andhra Pradesh former Minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar dies in Visakhapatnam

January 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Congress leader and former Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Vatti Vasanth Kumar (70) breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital here on January 29 (Sunday). Vasanth Kumar, who had been suffering from renal failure for some time, died in the hospital at 3 a.m., according to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Deputy Mayor G. Sridhar.

Vasanth Kumar, hailing from Poondla village in West Godavari district, had served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ungutur constituency in West Godavari district between 2004 and 2009. He had joined Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s Cabinet as a Minister and continued in the Cabinet of K. Rosaiah after Rajasekhar Reddy’s sudden demise. He was later inducted into N. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s Cabinet as Tourism Minister before quitting active politics in 2014.

His mortal remains were taken to his native village. Apart from Congress leaders, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues condoled Vasanth Kumar’s death.

Andhra University Commerce and Business Management professor I. Muralikrishna, former AU Sports Board secretary P.R. Narayana Swami, Gudivada Shankar Rao and K.G. Bhushan Rao condoled the death.

Mr. Muralikrishna said that Vasanth Kumar’s wife passed away some months ago and they have no children. The former Minister had held a post in the Andhra Pradesh Sports Council and was a tennis player, he added.

