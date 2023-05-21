ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Former JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Allam Appa Rao passes away

May 21, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Allam Appa Rao

Allam Appa Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada, and former Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), passed away in his sleep, in Dallas in the U.S., on Saturday.

According to a brief WhatsApp message, posted by his family members, Appa Rao had gone to visit his daughter in Dallas. He went for a morning walk on Saturday and returned home exhausted and breathed his last in sleep.

An epitome of hard work, planning and execution, Appa Rao had visionary leadership qualities. He had even spent some time at ICTP, Italy, working with Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1985, he became a Professor in Computer Science and Systems Engineering, without even being a lecturer or Reader. He created a Research School of Bioinformatics and interacted with medical professionals and produced papers by himself and along with several doctoral students. He was awarded several research projects and involved himself in inter-disciplinary research even as a Principal of AUCE, according to Andhra University sources.

Later, he rose to greater heights as the first Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-K and Director of Prof. CR Rao Advanced Institute at University of Hyderabad and later as Chairman in NITTR, Chennai.

He had established a degree college in the name of his parents.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US