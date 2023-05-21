Andhra Pradesh: Former JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Allam Appa Rao passes away

May 21, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Allam Appa Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada, and former Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), passed away in his sleep, in Dallas in the U.S., on Saturday.

According to a brief WhatsApp message, posted by his family members, Appa Rao had gone to visit his daughter in Dallas. He went for a morning walk on Saturday and returned home exhausted and breathed his last in sleep.

An epitome of hard work, planning and execution, Appa Rao had visionary leadership qualities. He had even spent some time at ICTP, Italy, working with Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.

In 1985, he became a Professor in Computer Science and Systems Engineering, without even being a lecturer or Reader. He created a Research School of Bioinformatics and interacted with medical professionals and produced papers by himself and along with several doctoral students. He was awarded several research projects and involved himself in inter-disciplinary research even as a Principal of AUCE, according to Andhra University sources.

Later, he rose to greater heights as the first Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-K and Director of Prof. CR Rao Advanced Institute at University of Hyderabad and later as Chairman in NITTR, Chennai.

He had established a degree college in the name of his parents.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.