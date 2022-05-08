Andhra Pradesh: Former Dalam members resorting to extortions, alleges Maoist

The members of the banned CPI (Maoists) have appealed to the public to condemn the alleged extortion activities by former Maoists Mahesh and Kumari.

In a letter released in the name of secretary of the CPI (Maoist) Visakha-East Division Committee, Aruna, the Maoists said that both Mahesh and Kumari had worked with them for some years, before leaving the dalam.

“Mahesh and Kumari have been involved in extortion activities with the support of the police. They are creating troubles for the tribal people,” the letter alleged.

The Maoists also warned that they would teach a lesson, if the duo did not mend their ways.