Andhra Pradesh: former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma writes to ASR Collector over alleged land grabbing in Ananthagiri mandal

December 03, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma has urged District Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju district Sumit Kumar to depute a senior officer familiar with the socio-economic conditions of the tribals to meet the affected tribal families and conduct a spot inquiry into the alleged case of some non-tribals trying to grab tribal lands in Buriga and China Konela villages in Ananthagiri mandal in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Collector, Mr. Sarma has said that Buriga and China Konela villages were proposed to be included in the Schedules Areas of the district as early as in 1986, when he was Commissioner (Tribal Welfare) in the State. That position should not be altered under any circumstances, he said.

“I understand that real estate agents are active in Ananthagiri mandal to dispossess the tribals of their lands and sell them to land grabbers on a large-scale. There has also been an attempt on the part of non-tribals to foil the efforts of the AP Tribal Welfare Department to get these villages notified as a part of the Scheduled Areas. Under the 1917 protective legislation, the District Collector is the “Agent” of the government, on behalf of the tribals, a role that your office cannot afford to abandon,” he stated.