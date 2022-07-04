Andhra Pradesh: forest officials monitoring movement of Royal Bengal tiger

The animal is reportedly moving around Pedapalli and Gobburu forest area, says DFO

The officials from the Department of Forest are monitoring the movement of the Royal Bengal tiger, on a daily basis.

After the tiger has killed a buffalo near Srirampuram village in Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalli district and its pugmarks were found at the place, last week, the officials are on their toes and are continuously monitoring its movement.

As per the latest information, the pugmarks were last found in the forest area near Gobburu village in Yellamanchili in Anakapalli district.

As per DFO Ananth Shankar, the tiger is reportedly moving around Pedapalli and Gobburu forest area.

“We have alerted the villagers in that area to be cautious and inform us if they see or find something,” he said.