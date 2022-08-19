Andhra Pradesh: Forest Department, NTPC-Simhadri to set up eco-tourism complex near Anantagiri

It will help in generating livelihood for local tribal communities, says official

It will help in generating livelihood for local tribal communities, says official

The Visakhapatnam Division of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) - Simhadri, are collaborating to establish an eco-tourism complex near Ananthagiri in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. NTPC Simhadri approved the proposal, submitted by the District Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam, Anant Shankar, with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The project is proposed to be set up in three years with a total budget outlay of ₹5.50 crore. NTPC Simhadri would be disbursing ₹2.50 crore in the first year. In addition, government funds will also be utilised for grounding of different works at the proposed centre.

Mr. Anant Shankar informed, in a statement on Friday, that this eco-tourism project was conceptualised in order to achieve multiple objectives. The project, proposed under Mission Conserve Eastern Ghats, aims to tap the tourism potential of the serene natural landscape of tribal Agency area of Ananthagiri. In addition, it would also help in generating livelihood for local tribal communities. The proposed centre will work on the model of Community-based Eco-Tourism (CBET), where local community is trained to manage the eco-tourism and they only derive the entire benefits from the project. The local tribal community will be the custodian of the facility in real terms and will derive benefits for their development on sustainable basis. The revenue generated from the proposed centre will be used solely for management of the facility and surplus amount to be utilised for community development and forest and wildlife conservation works.

Another objective of the project is to tackle the menace of podu or shifting cultivation and check degradation and destruction of forests by tribal communities. As it is proposed as an eco tourism project, it aims to generate awareness on environment and forest conservation for the visitors as well as showcase the biodiversity of the Northern Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed centre will have eco cottages, interpretation centre, non-timber forest produce (NTFP) processing centre, open butterfly garden, Orchidarium, medicinal plants garden and watch tower. The proposed centre will further utilise the rich NTFPs available in the area like jackfruit,

Traditional knowledge

Tamarind, terminalia species and medicinal plants and make processed items from them. Further efforts will be made to document the traditional knowledge and culture of tribals and showcase them to public.

This centre will be the first of its type in the region and will provide opportunities to the tourists and visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the Eastern Ghats and to learn about them. The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department will provide skill development training to the tribals and facilitate them for management of the proposed centre.