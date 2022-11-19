Andhra Pradesh: focus on property offences, strengthen beat system, Anakapalli SP tells police personnel

November 19, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has asked the officials to focus on property offences in the district. She has also suggested the staff to strengthen the beat system. She was speaking to the police personnel during a crime review meeting organised at the SP office on Saturday.

Speaking to the personnel, Ms. Gowthami asked them to book cases to bring road accidents under control. She also said that the police must coordinate with various departments to arrange stopper boards, radium stickers and paintings on speed breakers to check speed. She also stressed the need to continue awareness programmes on road accidents among the students in educational institutions.

The S.P also said that the police station personnel must receive complainants in a courteous manner and register their complaint. The SHOs must check the crime scene thoroughly, collect clues and conduct the investigation, she said.

She also asked the personnel to conduct checks in lodges and hotels to check movement of suspects.

During the meeting, the S.P gave awards to several police personnel for good performance during the last one month.

All the DSPs and CIs were present.

