Andhra Pradesh floods: Army partially closes third breach in Budameru canal

VISAKHAPATNAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The contingent of the Indian Army teams who were deployed for relief and rescue operations and containing the floods in Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts had successfully closed 33 metres of the 95 metres of the third breach in Budameru canal using sandbags, on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Efforts are on to close the remaining 62 meters. The depth of the breach is approximately 7 feet.

Lowering and fixing of metal bastions along with Hesco bags at the end of Breach No. 3 has commenced at approximately 0800 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Army Medical Aid Teams are working in tandem in the towns of Ajith Singh Nagar and YSR Nagar.

The Army Column Commander has contacted Control Room in-charges to identify cut-off localities. Teams are being formed to provide essential services and supplies.

Efforts are underway to establish communication with the civil administration to take over essential ration supplies and critical medicines from government medical stores for distribution in cut-off areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint recue operation

On the other hand Eastern Naval Command teams who have embarked on massive relief and rescue operation continued to provide support to the State Administration and NDRF in flood relief operations.

As an early responder, the Indian Navy commenced its relief efforts on September 1, deploying aerial assets and flood relief teams to assist in affected areas of Vijayawada, Guntur, NTR and Machilipatnam.

A Dornier aircraft, an Advanced Light Helicopter and two Chetak helicopters were engaged in rescue and relief efforts undertaking more than 35 hours of flying towards HADR. In addition, Flood Relief Teams (FRTs), comprising 30 personnel and 10 Gemini boats were deployed to provide on-ground assistance. The aerial assets and FRTs together distributed over 3300 kg of relief material and 550 food packets. Also, over 275 stranded individuals were rescued during safety evacuations by these teams.

Towards ensuring the smooth conduct of relief operations, technical teams were stationed at Vijayawada Airport to support aircrafts involved in the mission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.