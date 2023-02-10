Andhra Pradesh: five persons killed in two road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

February 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/ANAKAPALLI

Five persons, including three youth, died in two different road accidents that occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

In one accident, three youth died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries in a two-wheeler accident on NH-16 at Venkojipalem during the early hours of Friday.

The police are yet to ascertain on how the accident has occurred and did not rule out the possibility of over-speeding.

As per the police, the three youth were going towards Maddilapalem from Yendada at around 1.30 a.m. The three youth R Gopi, P. Sai and I. Durga Prasad, all aged between 20 and 25 years, were suspected to be hit by a vehicle near CMR Function Hall. None of them were wearing helmet and it was a triple-driving case, say police. While Durga Prasad hailed from Srikakulam, the other two were from Yendada.

“We did not find any damages to the two-wheeler to confirm a hit-and-run case. However there are chances of the bike’s handle coming in contract with a heavy vehicle, which could also have led to the bike skiding. There is possibility of bike skid due to over-speed and rash driving,” said Inspector of MVP Police Station Prasad.

The SHO also said that before the accident spot, a dog was seen killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle. “However, we cannot confirm whether this two-wheeler has hit it,”he said.

The police are checking the CCTV footage in between Hanumanthuwaka Junction and Venkojipalem to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, the C.I added.

A senior traffic police officer said that it could be due to over-speeding.

Soon after the accident, the police have informed about the incident to the parents who rushed to the spot.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sumit Garud Sunil, ADCP (Traffic) Sheikh Arifullah and traffic personnel inspected the accident spot.

In another accident, a lorry driver and a cleaner died after their cotton-laden vehicle hit a cement laden lorry near Askpalli Junction under Sabbavaram police station limits. The accident occurred between Anakapalli and Sabbavaram. Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Ranganadh and staff rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic which was hit after the accident. The body was shifted to Anakapalli hospital. It was learnt that the two deceased hailed from West Bengal.

With the two accidents, as many as seven persons died in four different road accidents in the last 48 hours.

On Friday, a 33-year-old from Rambilli died in an accident on Telugu Thalli Flyover. In another accident, a 27-year-old bank employee died in an accident near Sheela Nagar.