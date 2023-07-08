Andhra Pradesh: Five, including two from Odisha, arrested in a dacoity case in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

July 08, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Araku Valley police on Saturday arrested five persons, including two from Odisha, for allegedly involved in a dacoity case at Sunkarametta area in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The arrested were identified as Bhagirathi Khosala alias Rangila (41) and Parsuram Khara (37), both from Koraput of Odisha, Nandula Gangulu (50), Gemmela Ranganna (59) and Korra Apparao (40) of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Addressing a press conference at Araku Valley police station, Paderu Additional SP K. Dheeraj said that about 15 persons from Odisha and ASR district have gained entry into the house of one Pangi Surendra, a resident of Sunkarametta village, during the intervening night of June 11 and 12. After reportedly beating Surendra and threatening the other members of the family, the accused have fled away from the spot by stealing ₹1.20 lakh and two tolas of gold from the house. On the next day, the victim lodged a complaint with the local police. Following the report, the police started the investigation and special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Based on credible information, the police teams, which include Araku Valley Circle Inspector Rudra Sekhar and Sub-Inspector K. Santosh, caught the five accused. In the investigation, the police found that N Gangulu, a resident of Sunkarametta, had informed his friends in ASR district and Odisha, that Surendra had huge money in his house and they could lead a happy life if they steal it. The accused sketched a plan and committed the crime, the ASP said.

The police also said that 10 more accused, all from Odisha, are yet to be caught.

The police have recovered ₹5,000, half tola gold and mobile phones from the accused.