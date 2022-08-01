Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: fish helps in maintaining health and immune system of body, say CIFT scientists

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 01, 2022 18:07 IST
Awareness programmes on ‘Fish for health and Prosperity’ were organised by the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) in connection with ‘Bharat Ki Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’- commemorating the 75th year of Indian Independence, in different schools from July 29 to August 1.

The schools covered are the GVMC High School, Madhurawada, Govt. Boys High School, Gajapathinagaram, Vizianagaram district, Govt. Girls High School, Gajapathinagaram, and Kendriya Vidyala No.2 Nausenabaugh, Visakhapatnam.

U. Sreedhar, Principal Scientist & Scientist-In Charge and B. Madhusudana Rao, Principal Scientist, delivered scientific lectures. The campaign was organised with the objective of creating awareness among schoolchildren on the nutritional benefits of fish and fish products. In their lectures, the scientists highlighted the beneficial effects provided by fish that helps in maintaining health and immune system of our body.

Fish has a vital role in meeting food security and an important source for providing nutrition to all. Fish is probably the most affordable source to provide almost 40 essential nutrients. A unique composition of high-quality protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals make fish a very good source to eliminate malnutrition, they said.

