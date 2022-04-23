Andhra Pradesh: fire breaks out at a company in Pharma City

No casualties reported in the incident, say police

A fire broke out at the effluent collection plant of SNF (India) Private Limited in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalli district on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, there were no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

The company specialises in the making of polyacrylamide and within 15 to 20 minutes, the fire was doused by two fire engines of Ramky group, the promoters of the Pharma city, said Ramky CEO Lal Krishna.

According to the workers, the fire tenders had to use foam to subdue the raging fire. Initially, the fire looked menacing, but it was brought under control quickly, the workers present in the shift said. About 150 workers were reportedly present during the shift.

According to Mr. Satyanarayana of the CITU and other union activists, who were present at the site, the fire reportedly broke out after sparks from a welding work that was going on near the tank, came in contact with the waste material.

However, as per the company and police officials, based on the initial investigation it appears that the fire might have occurred due to chemical reaction reportedly from the overflow of the waste chemical from the storage tank.

The officials from the Revenue, Police, Fire-Service personnel, and few other departments visited the incident site.

The police and fire service personnel registered a case and investigation is on.