Andhra Pradesh: FIR should be booked against former ASP of Narsipatnam, demands TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

November 23, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Minister and senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu demanded that an FIR be booked against former ASP of Narsipatnam Y. Rishanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the Narsipatnam Court had issued a directive to the Superintendent of police in 2019 to book an FIR against the IPS officer, but so far nothing has been done.

‘Torturing of youth’

He alleged that in September 2019, one Y. Santosh (27) was picked up by the police and tortured in Narsipatnam police station and unable to bear the torture the youth jumped from the second floor of the police station in the presence of the ASP.

In the incident, Santosh had broken his limbs and had also injured his spine. He suffered grievous injuries and the level of injuries were certified as serious both by the Government Hospital at Narsipatnam and the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to Mr. Patrudu, the youth who hails from a poor family has been bed-ridden since then.

“A representation was sent to the National Human Rights Commission and after hearing the case, the NHRC recently has asked the DGP to give ₹2 lakh as compensation to the youth. This is shameful, as it was the responsibility of the police and the State Government to look into the youth’s welfare,” he said.

Patrudu, naming a few IPS officers, said that the officers, despite being IPS or IAS were not exerting their discretion to look into the affairs, but were simply going by the script written by the Chief Minister of the State. They should at least tell that what is being done is wrong or unlawful. “I find no fault with the officers, as they are educated and have studied hard to become IPS or IAS officers, but they should use their intelligence and judgment,” he said.

On one hand they let MLAs and leaders of the ruling party go scot-free, even they are organising casinos, gambling dens and indecent dances illegally and on the other hand, they are booking cases against the workers of the opposition parties. Bureaucracy is one among the four pillars of democracy and the officers should live up to it, said the TDP leader.

Medical colleges

Mr. Patrudu also alleged that the Chief Minister was indulging in false propaganda about the proposed medical colleges. “The CM had sent a proposal for 16 medical colleges to the Union Government, but only three have been approved, as 50% of the fundings comes from the Union Government,” he said.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the DGP was also sending wrong signals by using the CID wing to book cases against the opposition leaders to settle scores.