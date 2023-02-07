ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Final phase counselling for admission to Ph.D programmes to be conducted from February 9

February 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

The final phase of counselling of Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test-2022 (APRCE) will be held from February 9 for admissions to Ph.D programmes, both full and part time, being offered by various universities, research centres and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Those who were allotted seat in Phase-I and interested to change their institute or subject, those who exercise options in Phase-I but not allotted seat, and newly-registered for Phase-II counselling can participate in the final stage to get allotment, according to the convener D.Appala Naidu. Details can be obtained over the website https://sche.ap.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US