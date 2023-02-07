HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Final phase counselling for admission to Ph.D programmes to be conducted from February 9

February 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

The final phase of counselling of Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test-2022 (APRCE) will be held from February 9 for admissions to Ph.D programmes, both full and part time, being offered by various universities, research centres and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Those who were allotted seat in Phase-I and interested to change their institute or subject, those who exercise options in Phase-I but not allotted seat, and newly-registered for Phase-II counselling can participate in the final stage to get allotment, according to the convener D.Appala Naidu. Details can be obtained over the website https://sche.ap.gov.in

