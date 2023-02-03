Andhra Pradesh: Farmers are getting additional income due to increase in MSP for paddy, says Civil Supplies Minister

February 03, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has said that the State government is providing minimum support price (MSP) apart from acquiring paddy from farmers.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Nageswara Rao said that the system of middlemen was also eliminated in addition to providing to MSP to the farmers for their produce. Measures were being taken to maintain confidentiality of the farmers by not giving information about them to the millers. He said that farmers were seeking online payment, and the MSP, which was ₹1,200 in the past, has now been increased to ₹1,530. The money was credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

The Minister said that the farmers were getting an additional income of about ₹9,000, an acre. The timely arrival of rains and non-occurrence of natural calamities have led to an improvement in quality and quantity of paddy, especially in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. He said that finger millets and sorghum were in high demand from consumers and underlined the need for farmers to increase their produce.

The Civil Supplies Department would procure the millets and sorghum from them and supply them through ration shops. Wheat flour was being distributed in 16 municipalities as a pilot project. He said that inspections were conducted at shopping malls, gold shops and fertilizer outlets, and 555 cases were booked as they were violating the rules.

Telephone tapping

Replying to queries from the media, Mr. Nageswara Rao made light of the charges of telephone tapping made by the Nellore Assembly segment YSRCP in charge Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy saying that he was making wild allegations after taking a decision to leave the party.

Referring to the statements of TDP general secretary N. Lokesh that he would pull up the YSRCP for failing to do anything for the State, the Minister said that Mr. Lokesh should first pull up his father for failing to develop the State despite being Chief Minister for three terms.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting with Joint Collectors, DSTO s, DM s, Legal Metrology and FCI officials from Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and ASR districts. A total of 30,19,700 tonnes of paddy, valued at ₹6,165 crore, was procured during the kharif season so far.

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, Civil Supplies Director Vijaya Sunitha, Civil Supplies Corporation MD G. Veerapandyan, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Anakapalli JC K. Kalpana Kumari, Vizianagaram JC K. Mayuri Ashok, Parvathipuram Manyam JC O. Anand and Srikakulam JC M. Naveen were among those who participated.