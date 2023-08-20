HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Family’s jolly trip turns tragic as 19-year-old youth drowns at Seethapalem Beach in Anakapalli district

August 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jolly trip of a family turned tragic as one member drowned at Seethapalem Beach while another person is battling for life, under Rambilli police station limits in Anakapalli district, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K Sai Ram (19) from Old Post Office area of One Town in Visakhapatnam.

Sub-Inspector of Rambilli police station Deenabandhu said that seven persons, all belong to a family, visited Seethapalem Beach. While they were taking photographs on the rocks, a strong wave hit them and pulled them into the sea, he said. Five persons swam to the shore safely, while two others were brought to the shore by the swimmers. K. Sai Ram died and 27-year-old G. Venkata Sai Priyanka was shifted to hospital in Anakapalli, as she was suffering from breathing problem.

The body was shifted to Anakapalli Government Hospital for post-mortem.

