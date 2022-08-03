Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: False cases lodged against HC lawyer, allege activists

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 03, 2022 22:44 IST
Leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) protested the lodging of ‘false cases’ against K.S. Murthy, a High Court advocate, who had reportedly visited Rushikonda hill to protest the ongoing tourism revival project.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggu Naidu in a statement on Wednesday said that it was undemocratic on the part of the State government to lodge cases against those visiting the project site citing that they had not obtained permission to do so. He alleged that apart from CPI(M) leaders, CPI and TDP leaders were also being prevented from visiting the site.

In a separate statement, Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC Member Kona Tata Rao condemned the booking of cases against JSP Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav and High Court advocate K.S. Murthy for visiting the Rushikonda project site. He said that the JSP would not be cowed down by the false cases and asserted that the party would continue to fight on behalf of the people.

