Andhra Pradesh: Expert Committee inspects works on Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Lambasingi

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 21:22 IST

‘Visitors should get a feel of the history of the region apart from entertainment’

Former IAS officer Kalyan Kumar Chakravarthy, who is also National Committee Member of the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, along with former Director of IGRMS (Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya), Bhopal, Kamal Kumar Mishra, ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna and Mission Director of Tribal Cultural and Research and Training Centre E. Ravindra Babu, visited Lambasingi of Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, and inspected the works on construction of the museum on Monday. Later, Mr. Chakravarthy asked the officials to complete the work within the timeframe. He suggested that the entry, restaurant, amphitheatre and the core museum design should reflect the tribal culture and lifestyle. The sculptures of the tribal freedom fighters and the memorials associated with them should be done perfectly, he said. Visitors to the museum should get a feel of the history of the region apart from entertainment, he added. Chief Engineer (Tribal Welfare) S. Srinivasu, Executive Engineer Raju, DE Chanukya and Training Centre professors D. Lakshmi, N. Srinivasu and Ch. Nagaraju were among those who participated.



