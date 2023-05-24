HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Ex-army man booked for ‘duping’ a businessman

May 24, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Kasimkota police registered a case against an ex-army man for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of around ₹10 lakh and also selling fake diamonds at Ugginapalem village in Anakapalli district. As per police, a person named Suresh, an ex-army man had asked one Koteswara Rao to invest in a Bengaluru-based multi-level marketing company claiming that he would receive good returns. In this regard, he had collected about ₹10 lakh from him in phases. Suresh had also reportedly sold some fake diamonds Koteswara Rao. Koteswara Rao lodged a police complaint. Further investigation is on.

