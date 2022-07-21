Andhra Pradesh: ESI Hospital in Vizag to be readied by January 2025

Union Minister issues statement in Rajya Sabha

A 400-bedded ESI Super-Specialty Hospital sanctioned for Visakhapatnam is scheduled to be ready by January 2025.

Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Union Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli said that the target for the completion of the hospital is January 31, 2025, and for which an amount of ₹384.26 crore has been sanctioned.

According to Mr. Narasimha Rao, the hospital will benefit four lakh ESI beneficiaries.

Mr. Teli said that the hospital would be equipped with primary and secondary care medical facilities, emergency care, and specialised care for outpatients and inpatients. An operation theatre, a labour room, diagnostic services and facilities under AYUSH and super-specialty services will also be available at the hospital.

The Central Government had originally given 'in-principle' approval for construction of a 500-bedded hospital in Visakhapatnam, but as suitable land was not made available by the State government, it was decided to establish a 400-bedded hospital, the Minister informed in his reply.

Referring to a question on how many workers are under ESI coverage, the Minister stated that there are 3.45 lakh eligible workers in Visakhapatnam city and four lakh in Visakhapatnam district.

The Minister also stated that there is one ESI hospital and nine ESI dispensaries in Visakhapatnam district functioning currently.

This hospital will also serve the medical needs and hospitalisation of common people of Visakhapatnam after meeting the needs of ESI beneficiaries, Mr. Narasimha Rao added.