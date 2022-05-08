Andhra Pradesh: Entrepreneurs of IIM-V Women Startup Programme share success mantras

The IIM-V FIELD has incubated 60 ventures

The Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) hosted the Women Startup Programme (WSP) Graduation Day on its campus on Saturday.

Participating in the programme as the chief guest, Fin Lit Project CEO Neha Mishra, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, described success as 99% execution and only 1% idea. She said the best investment one could make was in the people around oneself and everything else would fall in place with the hard work and perseverance.

Programme Director Mohammed Shameem Jawed congratulated the graduating entrepreneurs and described them as a special cohort that achieved more milestones than their predecessors, despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke about the key partnerships and collaborations of the IIM-V. There were around 20 startups which graduated from this cohort.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar emphasised on the importance of 3 ‘P’s —Patience, Passion, and Perseverance. He also spoke about the recent achievements of the IIM-V

Some entrepreneurs of the WSP shared their experiences. Harshita Lalchand, founder of All is Well said, “Hard work, patience, and belief helped me in my journey as an entrepreneur. The right guidance and mentorship from the IIM-V-Foundation for Incubation, Entrepreneurial Learning and Development (FIELD) have helped my vision to transform into a reality.”

Shruthi Ajmera Reddy, founder of Hapup said, “Sincerity and the support from all the IIMV-FIELD mentors have enabled me to cross all hurdles.”

Aruna Gali, founder of School Radio, spoke about how she overcame the obstacles in her entrepreneurial journey. Aparna, founder of Vidh-Ya, stressed the importance of a mind with a vision, determination, and self-belief.

The IIM-V FIELD team comprising P.B. Srinivas, an alumnus of IIT-Madras and IIM-Calcutta, D. Harsha Vikas, an alumnus of NIT-Warangal and IIM-Bangalore cheered the graduating entrepreneurs.

The IIM-V FIELD is one of the fastest growing incubators in India with seven flagship programmes. Of the 60 ventures, which it has incubated, 46 are led by women entrepreneurs, said a statement issued by the IIM-V.