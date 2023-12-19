Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister hails Hindu dharma

December 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana formally inaugurated the ‘dharmaprachara masotsavalu’ at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta here on Tuesday.

The ‘prachara ratham’ (campaign vehicle) of the temple was flagged off by Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana and Gudivada Amarnath, MLC Varudhu Kalyani and Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana.

Later, speaking to media persons, the Endowments Minister explained about the greatness and significance of Hindu dharma and the role of temples in promoting human values. He directed the officials to take the ‘prachara ratham’ of the temples around various places in the district and propagate the greatness of Hindu dharma.

Dharmaprachara parishat Director Vedantam Rajagopalachakravarthi, Joint Commissioner of Endowments M.V. Suresh Babu, Joint Commissioner N. Sujatha, temple EO K. Sirisha and temple Trust Board Chairman K. Simhachalam were present.

Swarna pushparchana (ashtadala padmaradhana) was performed with 108 golden lotus flowers to the deity from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. In all, 10 donors participated in the puja.

Lipika Reddy performed Kuchipudi dance as part of the dharma prachara masotsavalu. Traditional artistes from Tadepalligudem performed ‘puli veshalu’ and portrayed the various avatars of the Goddess. Similarly, members of Sri Venkata Annamacharya Seva Trust, Visakhapatnam, presented Kuchipudi and peacock dances, and artistes of Sri Maridimamba Kolatam troupe, Valluru, performed ‘kolatam’