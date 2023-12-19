GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister hails Hindu dharma

December 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana speaking to the media after inaugurating the ‘dharma prachara masotsavalu’ at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana speaking to the media after inaugurating the ‘dharma prachara masotsavalu’ at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana formally inaugurated the ‘dharmaprachara masotsavalu’ at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta here on Tuesday.

The ‘prachara ratham’ (campaign vehicle) of the temple was flagged off by Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana and Gudivada Amarnath, MLC Varudhu Kalyani and Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana.

Later, speaking to media persons, the Endowments Minister explained about the greatness and significance of Hindu dharma and the role of temples in promoting human values. He directed the officials to take the ‘prachara ratham’ of the temples around various places in the district and propagate the greatness of Hindu dharma.

Dharmaprachara parishat Director Vedantam Rajagopalachakravarthi, Joint Commissioner of Endowments M.V. Suresh Babu, Joint Commissioner N. Sujatha, temple EO K. Sirisha and temple Trust Board Chairman K. Simhachalam were present.

Swarna pushparchana (ashtadala padmaradhana) was performed with 108 golden lotus flowers to the deity from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. In all, 10 donors participated in the puja.

Lipika Reddy performed Kuchipudi dance as part of the dharma prachara masotsavalu. Traditional artistes from Tadepalligudem performed ‘puli veshalu’ and portrayed the various avatars of the Goddess. Similarly, members of Sri Venkata Annamacharya Seva Trust, Visakhapatnam, presented Kuchipudi and peacock dances, and artistes of Sri Maridimamba Kolatam troupe, Valluru, performed ‘kolatam’

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.