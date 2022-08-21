Andhra Pradesh: employee, accomplice arrested for ‘stealing’ ₹18 lakh from workplace in Anakapalli district

Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI
August 21, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Narsipatnam police arrested an employee in an e-commerce facility and his accomplice for allegedly stealing around ₹18 lakh from the office in Anakapalli district on Saturday night.

According to Inspector of Narsipatnam Police Station Srinivasa Rao, a few days ago the management of the e-commerce facility based at Pedda Boddepalli lodged a complaint with the police stating that around ₹18 lakh was stolen from the office. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said during the investigation at the office they have found that the locks were not broken. But CCTV cameras and alarm were not functioning. After investigation, the police found that an employee L. Satyaramesh Kumar was allegedly involved in the offence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The office was shifted from Narsipatnam to Pedda Boddepalli recently. Due to some problem, the cash was not deposited in the bank. Kumar had reportedly spent some of the amount for his personal use and later decided to steal the entire money. He sought the help of one of his friends Raviteja in stealing the money and promised to give him an equal share. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen money.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app