Andhra Pradesh: employee, accomplice arrested for ‘stealing’ ₹18 lakh from workplace in Anakapalli district

The Narsipatnam police arrested an employee in an e-commerce facility and his accomplice for allegedly stealing around ₹18 lakh from the office in Anakapalli district on Saturday night.

According to Inspector of Narsipatnam Police Station Srinivasa Rao, a few days ago the management of the e-commerce facility based at Pedda Boddepalli lodged a complaint with the police stating that around ₹18 lakh was stolen from the office. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said during the investigation at the office they have found that the locks were not broken. But CCTV cameras and alarm were not functioning. After investigation, the police found that an employee L. Satyaramesh Kumar was allegedly involved in the offence.

The office was shifted from Narsipatnam to Pedda Boddepalli recently. Due to some problem, the cash was not deposited in the bank. Kumar had reportedly spent some of the amount for his personal use and later decided to steal the entire money. He sought the help of one of his friends Raviteja in stealing the money and promised to give him an equal share. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen money.