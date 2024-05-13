Brisk and peaceful polling in Visakhapatnam

Voters turned up in large numbers at various polling stations in the Visakhapatnam North constituency, even before polling started at 7 a.m. on May 13. Senior citizens, women and even youngsters turned up by around 6.30 a.m. at the booths to cast their votes.

The polling officials conducted mock polling and at some booths, they had to skip breakfast as the voters had already turned up in large numbers and awaited their turn to vote.

The polling was, however, delayed at some booths by about 30 minutes. The voters waited patiently for the process to begin.

A 75-year-old man, who seemed to have trouble in walking came along with son and cast his vote. Anusha, a young voter, presently living in Hyderabad, came back home to cast her vote. She was in the queue along with her mother by 6:45 a.m.

At one of the polling stations, an elderly man was seen arguing with the staff demanding that the polling agents, who were made to sit just outside booth, be allowed inside.

They were made to sit outside, near the window, as there was not much space inside. The officials allowed them inside and asked them to adjust within the available space. However, the polling started peacefully.

