GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Brisk and peaceful polling in Visakhapatnam

Polling is underway for the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:15 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 11:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Voters turned up by around 6.30 a.m. at several booths in Visakhapatnam on May 13, 2024.

Voters turned up by around 6.30 a.m. at several booths in Visakhapatnam on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: V Raju 

Voters turned up in large numbers at various polling stations in the Visakhapatnam North constituency, even before polling started at 7 a.m. on May 13. Senior citizens, women and even youngsters turned up by around 6.30 a.m. at the booths to cast their votes.

The polling officials conducted mock polling and at some booths, they had to skip breakfast as the voters had already turned up in large numbers and awaited their turn to vote.

Also read | AP Elections 2024 LIVE coverage May 13 

The polling was, however, delayed at some booths by about 30 minutes. The voters waited patiently for the process to begin.

A 75-year-old man, who seemed to have trouble in walking came along with son and cast his vote. Anusha, a young voter, presently living in Hyderabad, came back home to cast her vote. She was in the queue along with her mother by 6:45 a.m.

At one of the polling stations, an elderly man was seen arguing with the staff demanding that the polling agents, who were made to sit just outside booth, be allowed inside.

They were made to sit outside, near the window, as there was not much space inside. The officials allowed them inside and asked them to adjust within the available space. However, the polling started peacefully.

Related Topics

voting / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.