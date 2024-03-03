March 03, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Political heat steps up by a notch in the East Assembly constituency of Visakhapatnam as elections close in. Witnessing rigorous door-to-door campaigns, community meetings, and booth-level programmes from the ruling and opposition parties has become the new routine in the wards of this constituency.

The TDP, in it’s first list, has announced sitting MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu as it’s candidate for the constituency and this would be the fourth time he will be contesting as the TDP candidate in this constituency.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana was announced as the YSRCP East constituency in-charge by the party a few months ago and is likely to be the party’s candidate this time. Both the candidates have challenged each other to compete in the coming elections.

The alliance advantage

To Mr. Ramakrishna Babu’s advantage, senior politician and MLC, Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav, who was his prime opposition in this constituency for over a decade from the YSRCP, has recently joined JSP which is in alliance with the TDP.

Mr. Srinivasa Yadav, a strong leader from his community, was also made the city JSP president

The alliance between the TDP and JSP had brought down the curtains to the decade-old rift between the leaders, and the duo had several interactive meetings with the cadre who have resolved to ensure victory for Mr. Ramakrishna Babu in the ensuing elections.

Given this development, the recent heated exchange of words between Mr. Srinivasa Yadav and Mr. Satyanarayana appeared to be the flagging off of the election race between YSRCP and the TDP-JSP alliance.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu had intensified his campaign ever since the TDP high command announced his name. He has conducted ‘Babu Sureity – Bhavishyattu Guarantee’ and organised ‘Jaya ho, BC’ meetings involving the community leaders and members.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srinivasa Yadav, at the recent ‘Sankharavam’ campaign of opposition leader N. Lokesh held at Appu Ghar in the city, promised to put in all his efforts to ensure Mr Yadav’s win.

“It is the TDP which has worked for the welfare of the BCs since its formation. The YSRCP boasts of giving important posts to the BCs, but those leaders are not given priority. A number of development activities were taken up by the TDP during its past regimes, but the YSRCP government has neglected the constituency development. It is the TDP which is going to come to power again not only in this constituency, but in the State with a huge majority,” Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said.

Door-to-door campaign

On the other hand, the YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts as he began the door-to-door campaign on the sidelines of the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ki Mana Prabhutvam’ in all the wards.

With the help of the YSRCP corporators, he has been engaging in public meetings. Apart from taking note of their issues, the MP has also initiated several development works in various wards in the last few months.

Poll promises

The public, in the meanwhile, are showered with many promises by both the party leaders. Some of the major assurances given by both parties include the completion of Hanumanthuwaka flyover works, subsidies on essential goods for fishermen, construction of a junior college at Arilova, development of local beaches and provision of amenities, parks development, setting up of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and housing for the eligible people.