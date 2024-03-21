ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh elections 2024: Visakhapatnam Collector seeks staff details for allocation of election duties

March 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the Heads of various departments to send details of employees working under their jurisdiction to the district administration. He said that except for those employees placed under emergency duties, all others have to invariably participate in election duties.

The Collector held a special meeting with the HODs on poll management, allotting election duties to employees, and other issues at the Collectorate here on Thursday. He called for their cooperation and concerted efforts for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls

Dr. Mallikarjuna directed the officials to ensure adequate staff was deputed on poll duties, based on the need, in tune with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The details of the employees should be submitted to the district administration by the time the first round of randomization was done, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, VMRDA Joint Commissioner V. Ravindra, and HODs of various departments participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US